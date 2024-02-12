Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,885. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.21.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.