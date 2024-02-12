Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,885. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.21.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

