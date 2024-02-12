NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.27 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.