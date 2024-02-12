Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $567.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

