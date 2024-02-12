Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.76.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $325.70. 1,441,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,490. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,521.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.45 and a 200-day moving average of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

