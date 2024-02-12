Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,382. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

