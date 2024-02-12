Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,746,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.14. 511,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

