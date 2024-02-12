Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.61. 696,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.