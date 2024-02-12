Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,280. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.61. 867,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,283. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.