Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $274,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 59,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,486. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

