Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.10. 173,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,611. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

