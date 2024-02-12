Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Hubbell by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.83. 43,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,843. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $363.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.42.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,870 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

