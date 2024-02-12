Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 757 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

