Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 5,718 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,862. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

