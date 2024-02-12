Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 134 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

CEIX stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 122,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

