Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $9,476,462. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 525,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,728. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.57.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

