Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,202. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

