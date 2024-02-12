Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,005. The stock has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

