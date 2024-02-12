Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,199 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %

RCL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.