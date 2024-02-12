Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $50.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $791.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,386,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $803.73.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

