Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 26,761 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $82.57. 117,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

