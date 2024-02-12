Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.73. 291,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,174. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

