Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,181. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.