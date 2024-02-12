Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,882 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,086,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.96. 253,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,989. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.