National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $99.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National HealthCare by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

