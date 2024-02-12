National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $99.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National HealthCare
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
