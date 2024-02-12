National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,262 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

