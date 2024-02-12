National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WILD. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
