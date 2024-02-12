National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WILD. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.

WILD stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.28. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

