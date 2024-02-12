National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$210.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

TSE:TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.61. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$154.95 and a 12-month high of C$214.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

