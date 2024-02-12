National Bankshares Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.05.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.35.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

