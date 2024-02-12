Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $393.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $404.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

