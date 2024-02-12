MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.15. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 105,110 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

