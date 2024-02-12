M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.12. 373,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,266. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

