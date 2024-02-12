MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

