Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MNTK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,323 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 245.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 792,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.47 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of -0.35.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.