Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.47 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of -0.35.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
