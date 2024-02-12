Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,933. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.