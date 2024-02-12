Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,626. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $153.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

