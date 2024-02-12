Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.42. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $243.44.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

