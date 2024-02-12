Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.54. 7,010,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,510. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $188.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

