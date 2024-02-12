Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials
Applied Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.54. 7,010,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,510. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $188.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.