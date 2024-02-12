Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,679 shares of company stock worth $9,367,280 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.12. 3,817,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

