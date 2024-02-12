Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 148,533 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148,533 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of Tidewater worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

TDW stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $69.34. 192,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $77.53.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

