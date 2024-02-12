Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB remained flat at $275.84 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average of $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

