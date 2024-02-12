MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $507.97

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $507.97 and last traded at $506.83, with a volume of 352595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,031 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

