Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

