Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $406.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $393.34 and last traded at $392.63, with a volume of 438731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $388.67.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

