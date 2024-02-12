MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.80 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $120.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,664,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

