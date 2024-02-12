Mizuho Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

