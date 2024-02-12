Mizuho Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $60.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

