Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,080,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.