Middlesex Water Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $56.44 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $86.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,026,000 after acquiring an additional 610,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.