MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 327.3% in January

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFV remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

MFS Special Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

