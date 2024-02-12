MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 327.3% in January

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFV remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
