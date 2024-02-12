MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXH opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

